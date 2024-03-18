Famous YouTuber vlogs his wild Wyoming trip [WATCH]

(Wyoming) – Norwegian YouTube star, Harald Baldr has made a living since 2016 vlogging his wild expeditions across the globe.

Baldr has grown his audience to over 2.3 million subscribers and many of his videos have upwards of one million views.

Harald explains in the video that he had been to Wyoming three years ago and couldn’t wait to return. His primary goal on this trip was to visit the Big Horn Mountains, and specifically to climb Fireball Peak while it was still snow-covered. As a bonus, Harald said he got to return to his, “favorite hotel in the world,” Buffalo’s The Occidental.

The full video contains some not safe for work language, and can be found below or via his YouTube channel.