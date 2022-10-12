Faith Wallowingbull for Northern Arapaho Business Council

My name is Faith Wallowing Bull and I am a candidate for the Northern Arapaho Business Council.

I was raised by my mother, Charlene Wallowing Bull, in Ethete. I am grateful to my mother for guiding me since I was young to lead a drug- and alcohol-free lifestyle. Our young people, more than ever, need tribal leaders to set an example.

I graduated from Riverton High School and was recruited to Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Iowa for cross-country and track. I earned a Master’s degree in Accounting. I have nearly 20 years of work experience in accounting, auditing, and tax in various industries: Indian casinos, city and town governments, CPA firms and non-profit organizations. In the course of my work experience, I was required to be accountable to many external entities, such as a board of directors, external auditors, various state and federal agencies, and the Internal Revenue Service.

I spent several years as the Chief Financial Officer of a multi-million-dollar a year business and received five years of clean audits. Today, I am the Business Manager for Child Development Services of Fremont County. A local non-profit organization that provides intervention services to infant and preschool children with delay or developmental disabilities.

I also manage Eagle Eye Accounting, LLC (EEA). EEA is in its second year of business providing consulting, accounting and tax services to individuals and small businesses and organizations in Fremont County. I am thankful to my clients, both tribal and non-tribal, for trusting me to perform their accounting and tax services.

I serve as a board member for Leadership Fremont County (LFC). LFC is a community organization that introduces and informs leaders and potential leaders to the various aspects of Fremont County. My other volunteer experience includes starting a local running club for youth, the Buffalo Tracks Running Club. I participated in a community project which established four free food pantries in Fremont County, two of which are located at Ethete Store and Arapaho Clinic. I helped coordinate nine fundraisers for various causes, I volunteered as a youth soccer coach and served as a Treasurer for a non-profit preschool.

Since I was young there were two issues that always resonated with me. The drug and alcohol problem plaguing our reservation and how tribal funds were being spent. To date, I never seen effective results. I know these issues are important to many other tribal members. With your support and with the collaboration of my fellow elected-NABC members I will start to address both issues.

There is much dissatisfaction with the direction of our Tribe among our silent majority. My message to you is vote for me on October 20 and let me be your voice!

This sponsored post paid for by Faith Wallowingbull.