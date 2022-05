(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, today’s expected rain and mountain snow will become widespread across western and central Wyoming, and will continue through Tuesday.

The NWSR has also provided the following information on the snow and rainfall we can expect in the next few days. Winter Weather Advisories and Warnings remain in effect for the higher elevations. The mountains could see 1 to 2 feet of snow, while basins, especially across north and central WY, could see 1 to 2 inches of rain through Tuesday. Here is a look at timing of precipitation. #wywx pic.twitter.com/gsomGh51XL
May 29, 2022