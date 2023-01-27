Ensuring safety on that Wyoming winter road trip

It’s been a rough winter so far in Wyoming. The storms keep rolling in and the snow continues to pile up. Driving conditions are definitely not the best but life must go on. Sporting events, shopping trips, that concert you don’t want to miss…all things that require a road trip when you live in rural Wyoming. RTO Point S wants you to get to all of life’s important events, safely.

Driving safely on winter roads in Wyoming requires preparation and caution. The first step is to make sure your vehicle is in good condition, with properly inflated tires, good brakes, and working headlights and windshield wipers. It is also important to have emergency supplies, such as a blanket, a flashlight, and a charged cell phone, in case of breakdown or other emergencies.

Another important consideration when driving on winter roads in Wyoming is to adjust your driving style to suit the conditions. This means slowing down, leaving extra space between vehicles, and being extra cautious when braking, accelerating, and turning. It is important to use your headlights, even during the day, to increase visibility and help you see potential hazards on the road.

Remember, winter road trip safety all starts with making sure your tires are in good condition. Tires are the only point of contact between your vehicle and the road, and they play a critical role in maintaining traction, stability, and control. Tires that are worn, under-inflated, or out of alignment can significantly increase the risk of accidents, especially on icy or snowy roads.

To ensure that your tires are in good condition, it is important to have them checked routinely by a professional. A tire service center can provide a wide range of services, including tire rotation, alignment, and replacement. If your tires are worn or damaged, they can recommend new tires that will provide the best performance and safety on winter roads.

