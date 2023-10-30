Empowering pelvic health: A last-minute October interview with Kim and Susie, celebrating physical therapist month

(Riverton, WY)- In this special October episode, we sit down with Kim and Susie, two dedicated physical therapists from Fremont Therapy, to shed light on the often overlooked and sensitive topic of women’s pelvic health. Kim primarily practices in Riverton, while Susie is based in Lander, but together, they bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to this crucial area of healthcare. Women’s pelvic health is a subject that many individuals may feel uncomfortable discussing, but our guests are here to break down barriers and provide valuable insights into the various ways physical therapy can help.

During our conversation, we learn about the comprehensive range of services offered by Fremont Therapy to support women’s pelvic health. From addressing issues like incontinence, pelvic pain, and postpartum concerns, these expert physical therapists are dedicated to empowering women to take control of their health. Notably, Kim and Susie emphasize the significance of post-PT sessions for expecting mothers, highlighting the immense benefits that can be gained from such interventions. Moreover, in the spirit of October being Physical Therapist Month, we take this opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate all the physical therapists who play a vital role in improving people’s lives through their dedication and expertise. Join us in this episode to gain a deeper understanding of women’s pelvic health and to show appreciation for the incredible work of physical therapists across the field.