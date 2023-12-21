Emergency water line break on Cooper Road in Riverton will cost more than $100,000 to repair, staff says

Riverton city staff estimate it will cost more than $100,000 to fix the “significant” water break that occurred just after Thanksgiving on Cooper Road near Cowboy Lane.

“That definitely constituted an emergency repair that our crews, and then even a contractor, had to mobilize to help isolate,” city administrator Kyle Butterfield told the Riverton City Council during a regular meeting Tuesday. “The repair still has not occurred, but we’re working in partnership with Jerry Bornhoft Construction on that.”

Butterfield noted that staff contacted two contractors about the project and selected one based on “not just price but also availability.”

“Right now, the estimated cost for that repair is $104,000 – approximately $50,000 of which is going to be materials,” Butterfield said. “We have to order the materials necessary for the repair.”

City staff plan to use “available cash in the water fund” to cover the cost for now, he added, but “eventually this will be something that we need to have amended into the budget.”

For more information, call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.