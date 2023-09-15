Emergency bridge closure on Green Mountain’s Willow Creek Road

(Lander, WY) — The Bureau of Land Management Lander Field Office has temporarily closed a bridge that crosses Willow Creek Road (BLM Road 2412) on Green Mountain due to a hazardous condition discovered during a bridge inspection.

The bridge spans Willow Creek and is located approximately 2.6 miles southwest of the intersection of Cooper Creek Road (BLM Road 2410) and Willow Creek Road (BLM Road 2412). The coordinates of the bridge location are: 42.326868°, -107.644797°.

Closure signs have been placed on either side of the bridge. The emergency repairs are expected to be completed the week of September 18.

“We appreciate your patience while we work to make this bridge safe to use again,” said BLM Lander Field Manager John Elliott.

Follow BLM Wyoming on Facebook and Twitter for updates on road repairs. For more information, and to report the locations of road damage or impassable roads, please contact the BLM Lander Field Office at (307) 332-8400.