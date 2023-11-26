Efforts underway to digitize, preserve Hudson’s history

(Hudson, WY) – The town was named after John T. Hudson and was born from the railroad being built into the area, though mines played a huge role in its history, according to the Town of Hudson’s website. It was officially established in 1909, but has had a post office since 1907. Now, efforts are underway to digitize and preserve its history.

The Town of Hudson is working with the Fremont County Historic Preservation Commission (FCHPC) to carefully go through the documents, photos, and historical items they have at Town Hall. The FCHPC is assisting with sorting and identifying items of historical significance to prepare for digitization and secure preservation. Their first meeting was on Nov. 16.

The FCHPC was established in 1988, but a whole new Commission started about eight months ago. This was their first hands-on dive into County history. Since the new Commission started, they have been focused on things like obtaining grants and networking, shared Chair Polly Hinds.

Once all of the items have been gone through and those of historical significance have been identified, they are headed to the Wyoming State Archives for digitization, explained Maralyne Middour, who is working on this project with the Town of Hudson.

“Digitize it and be able to share it with the world,” Middour said. “In the event anything bad happens. We’re shooting for permanent flood mitigation.”

She was referencing the flood at Town Hall that happened last December, which identified many items that were at risk and in need of care.

This is Phase 1 of the Hudson history digitization and preservation project, with Phase 2 being the collection of oral histories.

One of their greatest finds, according to Middour, was a box filled with all kinds of pristine treasures. A box full of ointments, creams, liniment, election ballot stamp and corn and wart pencils (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

Hudson Mayor Sherry Oler shared one of her favorite finds, a 1945 photo of Donny Dabich. Donny Dabich, 1945, Labor Day in Hudson (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

It’s unclear how long it will take the Wyoming State Archives to digitize everything, but it will be well worth the wait to have everything preserved.

The FCHPC is supposed to have seven members but is currently operating with only four: Polly Hinds, Angie Flint, Sam Dahnert, and Jo Hartman.

If you are interested in joining or learning more about the Fremont County Historic Preservation Commission. Call Chair Polly Hinds at (307) 330-4127. FCHPC Chair Polly Hinds holds a photo of Ella Eva Welton – Millinery Shop in Hudson (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10) April 10, 1909, Hudson Town Council minutes (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10) Hudson’s first basketball team – 1934-35 (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10) Reproduction of the Saturday, September 29, 1906, The Hudson Journal (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10) International Workers Order from August 1, 1939 (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)