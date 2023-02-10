Hudson Clerk’s Office temporarily relocated; Town Hall remains closed

(Hudson, WY) – The Town of Hudson shared an announcement this week that due to the water line break on Christmas Day and the mitigation of the damages, they have temporarily relocated the Clerk’s Office to the Fire Hall on West 8th Street.

“Thank you to our wonderful fire district for offering a warm welcome to us to be able to continue to work! The repairs will be extensive and take several months to complete. That said, Town Hall and Hudson Closet will remain closed until we can inhabit the building again. We appreciate your support and cooperation as we all work through this. Watch for updates. Thank you.” h/t Town of Hudson h/t Town of Hudson h/t Town of Hudson h/t Town of Hudson