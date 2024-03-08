More

    Eastern Shoshone General Council meeting Saturday in Fort Washakie

    Katie Roenigk
    Katie Roenigk
    h/t Eastern Shoshone Tribe

    An Eastern Shoshone General Council meeting will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Boys and Girls Club at 9 Shipton Lane in Fort Washakie.

    The agenda includes:
    -an oil and gas MI3 update and business plan
    -the election code
    -an off-reservation hunting update

    The final item on the agenda asks the General Council to request informational meetings with Eastern Shoshone Housing regarding:
    -Emergency Rental Assistance summary
    -Homeowner Assistance Fund summary
    ICDBG – Medicine Water Project and Black Horse Project
    Tribal Electrification Program grant
    Tribal Rebate and Appliance Upgrade grant
    Invest Native/Wells Fargo grant
    -Enterprise Grant
    -Choice and Change Program

    Attendees are asked to bring a face mask to the meeting and be respectful to others.

    If no quorum is established by 10:30 a.m. the meeting will be cancelled.

