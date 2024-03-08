Eastern Shoshone General Council meeting Saturday in Fort Washakie

An Eastern Shoshone General Council meeting will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Boys and Girls Club at 9 Shipton Lane in Fort Washakie.

The agenda includes:

-an oil and gas MI3 update and business plan

-the election code

-an off-reservation hunting update



The final item on the agenda asks the General Council to request informational meetings with Eastern Shoshone Housing regarding:

-Emergency Rental Assistance summary

-Homeowner Assistance Fund summary

–ICDBG – Medicine Water Project and Black Horse Project

–Tribal Electrification Program grant

–Tribal Rebate and Appliance Upgrade grant

–Invest Native/Wells Fargo grant

-Enterprise Grant

-Choice and Change Program

Attendees are asked to bring a face mask to the meeting and be respectful to others.

If no quorum is established by 10:30 a.m. the meeting will be cancelled.