Easter egg hunts, Easter Pow Wow, and live music happening this weekend in the 10!

Goodbye, March! Looks like the weather will hold out pretty well for all of the Easter egg hunts happening everywhere this weekend! For a little perspective…last year there was snow on the ground, but there were still some die-hard egg hunters. Most (if not all) of the hunts this year are being held on Saturday…the snow won’t be here until Sunday, so it sounds like it’ll be a fun one. The running theme I’m seeing is that you should get there early because these hunts start right on the dot!

Easter Egg hunts are always fun. I remember I used to decorate my own basket when I was a kid…winding the pink or yellow ribbon tightly around the handle, and placing enough of the plastic green grass in it, just so. The best thing about Easter? Dressing up for church and mom’s deviled eggs!

“Oh, it’s springtime in the Rockies…” (made you sing it)! The promise of Spring always brings with it a time for reflection and renewal as our Earth stretches and yawns, soon to wake and once again show us the beauty and wonders of Life…and there’s no place on Earth like Wyoming in the springtime to watch it all happen!

Have a happy and blessed Easter weekend, Fremont County!

On Friday…

Kick up yer heels to the tunes of Packin’ The Mail at the Friday Night Dance tonight from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at the Riverton Senior Center, 303 East Lincoln. Bring a snack to share and some cash to tip the band. For more information, visit the Riverton Music & Dance Jam Facebook page.

Like some “country, rock, and a bit of everything in between? Beyond the Moon performs tonight starting at 9:00 p.m. at the Maverick Lounge, 808 Main Street in Lander. They’ll have a bit of something for everyone to dance to…with a special guest, The Maverick’s very own Terri Hodgkin! More about Beyond the Moon, visit their Facebook page…and for more info about the events happening at The Maverick, visit their Facebook page, too.

On Saturday…

NOTE: There will be no Riverton Saturday Farmers Market today. Enjoy your Easter weekend!

The City of Lander is holding its Easter Egg Hunt today at 9:30 a.m. at Lander City Park. Bring your own basket…there will be three different fields at the park for three different age groups. Get your raffle tickets, too, because the Grand Prize in each age group is a new bike! For more info, visit the Lander Parks & Recreation Facebook page.

Casey’s Country Child Care in Riverton is having an Easter Egg Hunt at 10:00 a.m. (sharp) at their location at 5 Hutchison Road. This event is open to all of the kids in the community (not just the childcare kids). 9,000 eggs, treats, and other goodies! Wow! Bags are provided, but you can bring your own basket. Also hot chocolate, coffee, and a bake sale will be going on. For more information, visit their Facebook page.

Hudson is having their Easter Egg Hunt today at 10:00 a.m. Meet at the Fire Hall at 380 West 8th Street. For more information, call Kathy Shoopman at 307-332-3605, or visit the Town of Hudson’s Facebook page. (Call Kathy if you can help fill eggs on Friday at Noon!)

Shoshoni is having their Easter Egg Hunt today at 10:00 a.m. (don’t be late!) at the Shoshoni Elementary School Playground/Soccer Field. Four age groups (PweWees, Juniors, Pros and Treasure Hunters) all at different locations at the school. Goodies for everyone! (NOTE: This is a weather-permitting event, so check the Shoshoni Recreation District’s Facebook page or call 307-876-2663 before heading out.)

Dubois is having their annual Easter Egg Hunt today in Dubois Town Park at 10:00 a.m. (sharp!). For more information, call the Dubois VFW at (307) 455-2487.

The Annual Easter Pow Wow is this Saturday and Sunday at Great Plains Hall, 11 Great Plains Road, Arapahoe. There will be a Grand Entry at 1:00 p.m., drum groups, dance contests, vendors, a Star Quilt raffle, a feast, an egg hunt, and gourd dancing on Sunday. For more information, visit the Annual Easter Pow Wow Facebook page.

The Jaycees are having an Easter Egg Hunt today at (you guessed it) Jaycee Park, 1638 West Sunset in Riverton. Starts at 2:00 p.m.; $5 entrance fee per child (four different age groups). For more information, visit the Greater Wyoming Jaycees Facebook page.

Open Hand Ranch is having an Easter Egg Hunt today at 2:00 p.m. All ages are welcome; the ranch is located at 12451 Hwy 26 outside of Riverton, just past 8 Mile Road on the left.. For more information, call 307-851-3709 or visit their Facebook page. For more information about Open Hand Ranch, visit their website.

Happy Easter Sunday!

