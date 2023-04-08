VIDEO/PHOTOS: 2023 Lander Easter egg hunt was full of sunshine, snow and smiles

(Lander, WY) – It may have been a snowy affair, but families didn’t let that stop them from enjoying the annual Lander Easter egg hunt, sponsored by the Lander Elks Lodge 2317 and City of Lander Parks and Recreation.

The hunt was moved from Lander City Park to the Lander Valley High School (LVHS) soccer fields this year because of the even snowier conditions at the park, but despite the change in location and snow-covered ground, kiddos of all ages were nothing but smiles today.

In addition to the egg hunt, the young crowd also took part in the annual prize raffle that culminates with brand new bikes as the grand prize. This year’s big winners were Betha Olsson (11), Kohen Harris (2), Adylinn Gdula (8), and Leo Thompson (5).

Advertisement

h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea Raffle winners Betha Olsson (11), Kohen Harris (2), Adylinn Gdula (8), and Leo Thompson (5) pose with their new bikes. h/t Vince Tropea



Lander resident Zach Even also captured the following drone footage of the hunt. See if you can spot your kiddos in the video!

Check out some more photos below! h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea The Easter Bunny even stopped by for a visit. That guy’s busy! h/t Vince Tropea Kohen tests out his new ride. h/t Vince Tropea The Redbows are all smiles after a fun day in the sun. h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea