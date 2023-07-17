Earn College Credits while in High School with CWC’s Dual and Concurrent Enrollment program

Registration now open! Did you know you can earn college credits while still being in High School? With CWC’s dual and concurrent enrollment, get a head start on core requirements and lower the cost of your college education!

Students must be a junior or senior in high school to qualify. Students in Fremont County and Hot Springs County can take both concurrent enrollment and dual enrollment courses while students in Teton County can take concurrent enrollment courses.

Interested? Click here to learn the 7 Benefits of dual and concurrent enrollment.

See if you’re eligible and register <HERE>