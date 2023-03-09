Early morning fog makes way for another cool, dry day; NWSR shares video about incoming Pacific Storm impacts

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, other than a few snow showers in northwestern parts of the state, today will be dry and cool.

A Pacific Storm will bring moderate to heavy snow to western Wyoming and strong winds for portions of central Wyoming on Friday, with the NWSR sharing the following briefing from meteorologist Chris Hattings on what to expect. Here is the video briefing for the expected snow and wind across portions of the area from late tonight through Friday night. #wywx #wyoroadhttps://t.co/BEGwjycSrr Advertisement March 9, 2023



High temperatures will be in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s today, with lows tonight in the single digits to lower teens for most. h/t NWSR