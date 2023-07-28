Dubois Wild West Brewfest this Saturday

Saddle up, folks, because the annual Wild West Brewfest is riding back into town on Saturday, July 29th! Get ready for a great time as we gather at the Town Park Shelter Area in Dubois from noon to 6 p.m. This event is hosted by the Dubois Chamber of Commerce and The Rustic Pine Tavern.

Discover the finest selection of craft beers from across Wyoming, as breweries showcase the best in the west! Experience the delight of sampling a variety of craft beers, carefully brewed to perfection, featuring a range of flavors to suit every palate.

Enjoy live performances from talented artists, the Man in Tan and Henry Pepin. Their tunes will add to the lively atmosphere of the Brewfest. There will also be a variety of vendors at the event.

Tickets will also be available at the gate for $30.

Come quench your thirst for great beer and good times at the Wild West Brewfest! Follow us here for updates and announcements. See you there!