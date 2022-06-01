Dubois votes down tourism grant for library system

The Dubois Town Council voted not to approve a Tourism Asset Development grant for the Fremont County Library System during a regular meeting on May 24.

The TAD grant would have gone toward performance fees, sound, hotel rooms and refreshments, according to the meeting minutes.

The minutes also state that Destination Dubois did not recommend awarding the grant.

TAD funds come out of Fremont County’s lodging tax, the Wind River Visitors Council explained in its annual report for 2021.

The WRVC distributes the money to local communities based on the amount of funding each community contributes to the lodging tax.

In 2021, Dubois received more than $82,000 in TAD funding, according to the WRVC report.

Last week’s meeting minutes indicate the council discussed the authorized uses of TAD funds before voting not to approve the grant for the Fremont County Library System.

The council approved two TAD fund payments during the same meeting: $30 for High Plains Power for the Town Mega Sign and $1,500 for Outside Interactive for a National Park trip campaign.

Ordinances

Several ordinances were on the council agenda for last week as well.

The council tabled Ordinance 451 amending Title 2 of the town code.

Ordinance 452 amending Title 14 of the town code was approved on third and final reading.

An ordinance limiting short-term rental units to 25 was approved on third and final reading.

For more information call the Town of Dubois at 455-2345.