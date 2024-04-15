More

    Dubois student council selling tape to stick principal to wall; fundraiser supports Wounded Warrior Project

    Katie Roenigk
    h/t Fremont County School District 2

    The Fremont County School District 2 (Dubois) Student Council is selling sections of tape this week as part of its fundraiser for the Wounded Warrior Project.

    The tape will be used to stick principal Tad Romsa to the wall in the main gym from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, April 22.

    Tape sections will be available for purchase between noon and 12:25 p.m. through Thursday, April 18, at the Dubois K-12 building, 700 N. First St., in Dubois.

    “Come on down, buy some tape and help us raise some money!” the Student Council said in its promotion for the fundraiser.

    A five-foot piece of tape costs $2, a 15-foot piece costs $5, a 30-foot piece costs $10, and a whole roll of tape costs $20.

    For more information call FCSD 2 at 455-5545.

