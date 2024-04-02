Dubois School Board to consider staff contracts during Tuesday meeting

The Fremont County School District 2 (Dubois) Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, in the Board Room at the District Administration Building, 700 N. First St. in Dubois.

The agenda includes three discussion items:

-teaching and non-teaching staff contracts

-policy updates

-budget updates

The board will consider approving the teaching and non-teaching staff contracts before adjournment.

Tuesday’s board meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the district’s Facebook page, where past meeting recordings are available.

For more information, call FCSD 2 at 455-5545.