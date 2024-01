(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, western snow comes to an end late this morning and early afternoon, as windy conditions subside throughout the day.

Cooler temperatures will follow a cold front early this morning, but we can expect dry conditions and a warming trend through the weekend.

Highs will be in the teens and 20’s today, with lows tonight in the single digits and negatives for windier areas.

