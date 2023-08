(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, due to favorable fire conditions, there is a red flag warning across central parts of the state today.

Winds pick up throughout the day, with 30 to 40 mph gusts.

Unsettled weather continues west of the Divide, with showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon.

High temperatures will be in the 80’s and 90’s today, with lows tonight in the 50’s and 60’s. h/t NWSR