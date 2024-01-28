Dry conditions, mild temperatures for Sunday; patchy morning fog may return tonight

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that high pressure will dominate the weather for the next few days, resulting in dry weather and seasonably mild temperatures starting today, January 28.

After some patchy fog dissipates this morning, we will have mostly sunny skies today, with more patchy fog tonight, Lipson added.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that western Wyoming will see some clouds today, where some light snow (and even a little rain) is possible, mainly over the mountains, with breezy winds in the usual locations.

Advertisement

High temperatures will be in the 30’s and 40’s today, with lows tonight in the teens for most. h/t NWSR