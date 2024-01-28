More

    Dry conditions, mild temperatures for Sunday; patchy morning fog may return tonight

    Vince Tropea
    County 10 Weather

    (Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that high pressure will dominate the weather for the next few days, resulting in dry weather and seasonably mild temperatures starting today, January 28.

    After some patchy fog dissipates this morning, we will have mostly sunny skies today, with more patchy fog tonight, Lipson added.

    The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that western Wyoming will see some clouds today, where some light snow (and even a little rain) is possible, mainly over the mountains, with breezy winds in the usual locations.

    High temperatures will be in the 30’s and 40’s today, with lows tonight in the teens for most.

    h/t NWSR
