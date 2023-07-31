Downed tower causing recent Verizon issues; could be 5-6 days before technicians can address problem

(Fremont County, WY) – For any Verizon customers who may have noticed various cell phone issues for the last week or so, you are not alone.

Issues have ranged from service cutting in and out, to dropped calls and calls not going through at all.

County 10 reached out to the local Verizon store in Lander, where a representative informed us that the issues stem from a “downed tower,” and added that they will continue putting in “tech ticket” requests until a technician is sent out to address the issue.

The representative, who had just gotten off the phone with a Verizon technician moments before the interview, stated that it could be “five to six days” before technicians can get to the tower.

(Edit: The interview was conducted today, July 31. The “five to six days” comment is meant to indicate from today’s date.)

She also encouraged customers to call *611 to create a “trouble ticket.”

The exact number of affected customers is not known at this point, but Verizon says customers throughout Fremont County appear to have been affected since Thursday (July 27) of last week.

The heatmap in the featured image above “shows where the most recent user-submitted and social media reports are geographically clustered,” according to istheservicedown.com, which indicates there have been a significant amount of customer issues in the Riverton and Lander area.

County 10 will provide updates as they become available.