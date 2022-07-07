Don’t miss the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo!

Fridays in Dubois…. it’s all about family and fun!
Entries are tonight from 7-9 pm: Call or text (307) 710-7080
Mutton Busters: No entry fee- Bring your kids, let them ride a sheep & participate in the kids calf scramble (Sponsored by Jim Rice)!
Gold Season Sponsors:
Rustic Pine Tavern
Bank of Jackson Hole
Teton Distributors
Range
County Title
CM Ranch
Mosaic Planning Group
County 10
Casper KCWY TV
Admission prices (cash only)
Adults $15
Kids $10
Kids 5 and under FREE
Be sure to visit the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo’s Facebook Page for events, rules, entry information and more!