Don’t miss the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo!

Fridays in Dubois…. it’s all about family and fun!

Entries are tonight from 7-9 pm: Call or text (307) 710-7080

Mutton Busters: No entry fee- Bring your kids, let them ride a sheep & participate in the kids calf scramble (Sponsored by Jim Rice)!

Gold Season Sponsors:
Rustic Pine Tavern
Bank of Jackson Hole
Teton Distributors
Range
County Title
CM Ranch
Mosaic Planning Group
County 10
Casper KCWY TV

Admission prices (cash only)
Adults $15
Kids $10
Kids 5 and under FREE

Be sure to visit the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo’s Facebook Page for events, rules, entry information and more!

