DOC shares further information on still-at-large escaped inmate

The Department of Corrections (DOC) has shared the following information on John Handy, who was reported to have escaped custody yesterday morning from the Wyoming Honor and Conservation Camp.

“On the morning of June 5, 2023, three Forestry Work Details left the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp (WHCC), two details had ten inmates and a supervisor each and one detail had five inmates and a supervisor to work a forestry work site east of the facility.

“At approximately 2:30 PM yesterday afternoon (6.5.23) the Work Detail Supervisor realized Inmate John E. Handy was not where he was required to be. An effort was made to locate him, without success.

“At approximately 3:00 PM the Work Detail Supervisor contacted the facility and reported Inmate Handy was not with his assigned work detail at which point escape procedures were initiated. Inmate Handy remains at large.

“Presently, there is a multi-agency effort underway that includes local law enforcement, WDOC staff and tracking teams to recover this individual.”