DOC shares further information on still-at-large escaped inmate

Press Release
Press Release
h/t WDOC

The Department of Corrections (DOC) has shared the following information on John Handy, who was reported to have escaped custody yesterday morning from the Wyoming Honor and Conservation Camp.

“On the morning of June 5, 2023, three Forestry Work Details left the Wyoming Honor  Conservation Camp (WHCC), two details had ten inmates and a supervisor each and one detail  had five inmates and a supervisor to work a forestry work site east of the facility.

“At  approximately 2:30 PM yesterday afternoon (6.5.23) the Work Detail Supervisor realized Inmate  John E. Handy was not where he was required to be. An effort was made to locate him, without  success.

Advertisement

“At approximately 3:00 PM the Work Detail Supervisor contacted the facility and  reported Inmate Handy was not with his assigned work detail at which point escape procedures  were initiated. Inmate Handy remains at large.

“Presently, there is a multi-agency effort underway  that includes local law enforcement, WDOC staff and tracking teams to recover this individual.”

Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.