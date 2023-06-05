Inmate escaped in Weston County on June 5

(Weston County, WY) – The Wyoming Department of Corrections released a statement Monday afternoon that inmate John E. Handy escaped from the Wyoming Honor and Conservation Camp forestry work crew in Weston County on June 5.

Handy was sentenced to 5 to 7 years in Sublette County for the unlawful manufacture or delivery of a schedule I, II or III substance (marijuana).

He is 5’8″ tall and weighs around 160 pounds. All sightings of Handy should be reported to the Weston County Sheriff’s Office at (307) 746-4441.

