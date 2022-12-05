Former Honor Farm Warden named Prison Division Deputy Administrator of Operations

Michael Pacheco was appointed the Prison Division Deputy Administrator of Operations by the Department of Corrections Director Daniel Shannon, who expressed his complete confidence in Pacheco taking on this new role since he has an extensive background in Wyoming corrections. The effective date of the appointment is today, Monday, December 5, with the transition to his new responsibilities to be determined by the Prison Administrator.

Most recently, Pacheco served as warden at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington after serving as warden at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins. Before those postings, he served as the warden of the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton from August 2010 until September 2016.

His corrections career began in 1992 as a correctional officer at the Wyoming State Penitentiary, after having honorable served for four years in the United States Marine Corps. During his tenure with the Wyoming Department of Corrections, he has held positions of increasing responsibility, including Deputy Warden, Associate Warden, Correctional Unit Manager, Sergeant, and Corporal. He has been assigned to all four male institutions in the state. He is also a Certified Correctional Executive through the American Correctional Association and holds an Associate of Applied Science degree.

Pacheco’s extensive experience at all four institutions gives him a sound background in both security operations and case management. His experience in the management and administration of four Wyoming correctional institutions will serve him well in his new position.

“I am grateful and honored to have the opportunity to serve as a member of Director Shannon’s Executive team, and I look forward to working with the other Divisions within the Agency,” Pacheco stated. “I will provide the necessary support to the five correctional institutions in order to meet our mission and accomplish the goals set forth by the Agency.”