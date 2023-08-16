‘Dirty Jobs’ host Mike Rowe helps Wyoming students; Will visit the state this year

(Wyoming) – Television and podcast host, Mike Rowe has been busy with a couple of projects involving Wyoming this summer.

Rowe gained fame through the Discover Channel program ‘Dirty Jobs,’ which has been on the air since 2003. Mike narrates programs like ‘Deadliest Catch,’ and ‘How the Universe Works.’ His podcast, ‘The Way I Heard It‘ features Mike’s takes on everything from pop culture to politics.

Mike’s foundation has recently launched the “Work Ethic Scholarships,” which helps reward 200 students across the country who are participating in vocational schools.

This year, 16 of those 200 students are from Laramie’s WyoTech. The school helps train aspiring automotive and Diesel mechanics as well as specializing in collision and refinishing technology. They have courses in specialty programs like Street Rod, High-Performance Power Trains, Chassis Fabrication and Trim and Upholstery.

Rowe is also scheduled to appear at Casper’s Ford Wyoming Center October 26th. “An Evening With Mike Rowe” will feature a moderated Q&A followed by an audience Q&A about work ethic, the skills gap, the role community colleges play in addressing these skills and some of Mike’s career highlights. The event will serve as a fundraiser for Casper College.