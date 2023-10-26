Dead body discovered near vehicle at Johnny Behind the Rocks

(Lander, WY) – A dead body was recently discovered at the Johnny Behind the Rocks trail system on Highway 287 in Lander, according to the October 26 Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) call log.

The report was made on October 25, where the reporting party advised of a vehicle parked against the rails in the parking area that had been unoccupied for a few days.

The report goes on to state that a 59-year-old female was located deceased, near the vehicle, and initial observations indicated that there were “no signs of foul play.”

Advertisement

The death is now under investigation by the Fremont County Coroner’s Office.

County 10 submitted a Coroner’s report, and will follow up when further information is made available.