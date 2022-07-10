Day in the Park returns on July 16

(Riverton, WY) – Arts in Action’s Day in the Park returns for its 40th year on Saturday, July 16 from 8 am to 3 pm in Riverton’s City Park.

Day in the Park features all hand-crafted items by local and regional artists, food vendors, and a special musical guest the GillyGirls Band from Central California, who will be performing from 10:30 to 11:15 am.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Arts in Action, a local nonprofit, is excited to bring back this local event that draws hundreds, if not thousands of folks throughout the day, shared Arts in Action President Bob Hussa.

Advertisement

Also new this year is when it’s happening. Historically, it’s a week earlier, however, this year it’s taking place during the annual Riverton Rendezvous Balloon Rally and the Rocky Mountain Rebels Car Show.

Come check out Day in the Park, you might even spot some of your favorite Winter Art Fair vendors there!