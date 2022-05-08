Dancing with the Stars raised over $70K for CES

(Lander, WY) – The 7th annual Dancing with the Stars packed the Lander Community Center Saturday night. Raising about $75,000, it was a successful fundraiser for Community Entry Services after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Seven sets of dancers worked hard over the last several weeks and gave it their all on the stage last night. Dancers included Traci Muellerleile & Shai Becker; Chris Dailey & Melinda Cox; Vince Tropea & Gayle Kinney; Manny Arellano & Lacy Cloud; Matt Hartman & Rusty Wuertz; Jon & Lindsey Cox; and Chrissy & Logan Alley.

Judging this year’s event were Ember Oakley, Jolene Osback, and Bill Lee.

Winning the Client’s Choice Award were Chrissy & Logan Alley. They danced to “Jail House Rock” and “Love is Strange.” Chrissy & Logan Alley won Client’s Choice (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

Winning the Technical Award were Chris Daily & Melinda Cox. They danced to “Staying Alive” and “Pony.” Chris Dailey & Melinda Cox won the Technical Award (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

Winning both the People’s Choice and Judge’s Choice Awards were Jon and Lindsey Cox. They danced to “Toxic” and “Cry to Me.” Lindsey & Jon Cox won both People’s Choice and Judge’s Choice (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

Congratulations to all of the dancers!