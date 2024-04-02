Dancing with the Stars Lander & Riverton tickets have sold out, but you can still attend the dress rehearsal, watch online

(Lander, WY) – Tickets have officially sold out for the Community Entry Services (CES), 9th Annual Dancing with the Stars Lander & Riverton fundraiser, which is set to take place this Saturday, April 6 at 5:30 p.m. in the Lander Community Center.

But fret not! You can still attend the open-to-the-public dress rehearsal this Friday, April 5 at 5 p.m. for just $10.

If you can’t attend in person to either the dress rehearsal or the big show, once again, worry not, because you will also be able to livestream the main event on Saturday night on the DWTS Facebook page.

This year’s competitors are listed below, and you can still vote/donate for them all week and even during the live event!

James & Brigett Bunker

Alanna Roberts & Liam Vincent

Crystal Hastings & Tras Pfeifer

Lauren & David Heerschap

Lynn Ritter & Jonathan Rummel

Dani & Joe Kluberton

Marty Brammer & Katie Lyon

Raine Lesher & Chris Flom

Matt Hartman & Aubrey Schmerge