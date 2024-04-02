Dancing with the Stars Lander & Riverton tickets have sold out, but you can still attend the dress rehearsal, watch online

(Lander, WY) – Tickets have officially sold out for the Community Entry Services (CES), 9th Annual Dancing with the Stars Lander & Riverton fundraiser, which is set to take place this Saturday, April 6 at 5:30 p.m. in the Lander Community Center.
But fret not! You can still attend the open-to-the-public dress rehearsal this Friday, April 5 at 5 p.m. for just $10.
If you can’t attend in person to either the dress rehearsal or the big show, once again, worry not, because you will also be able to livestream the main event on Saturday night on the DWTS Facebook page.
This year’s competitors are listed below, and you can still vote/donate for them all week and even during the live event!
- James & Brigett Bunker
- Alanna Roberts & Liam Vincent
- Crystal Hastings & Tras Pfeifer
- Lauren & David Heerschap
- Lynn Ritter & Jonathan Rummel
- Dani & Joe Kluberton
- Marty Brammer & Katie Lyon
- Raine Lesher & Chris Flom
- Matt Hartman & Aubrey Schmerge