Dancing with the Stars Lander and Riverton live stream information

(Fremont County)- The annual event for Community Entry Services is almost here! Dancing with the Stars featuring local members of the community raising money for a great cause. Are you ready for a night of fun on April 29th? The event is happening at the Lander Community and Convention Center.

I (Charene Herrera), am personally performing with Dancing with the Stars Lander and Riverton. Vince Tropea of County 10 and Coffee Time will be involved as well. Vince will be back as a judge this year! This is an amazing cause that we hope you can support. Every vote is a donation for CES. Myself and Matt Hartman, my partner, would love your vote. If you can’t make the event you can livestream it and find out more on how to vote the night of while you are watching and vote for your favorite routine. I know that ALL the dancers have been working hard, so vote and vote often!

LIVE STREAM DANCING WITH THE STARS HERE!

5: 30 PM doors open, 6 PM for Dinner, and 7 PM for performances!

