Dance teams, dates, judges all set for 2023 Dancing With The Stars Lander & Riverton

(Lander, WY) – Dancing with the Stars Lander & Riverton, a local fundraiser for Community Entry Services, is set to take place again this year, Saturday, April 29th, at the Lander Community Center.

The event raised over $70K last year, and this year looks to be even bigger and better than ever.

This year the dance teams will include:

Matt Hartman & County 10’s own Charene Herrera

Daniel Barnes & Haylee Cole

Crystal Hastings & Courtney Widhlam

Hunter Bradshaw & Maycee Manzanares

Amy Stockton & Colin Crippin

Danny Svilar & Blaine Stafford

The dancers will compete with two dance routines once again this year, and will be judged by dancers from last year, including Melinda Cox, Rusty Harris, and County 10’s Vince Tropea.



Ticket information will be released in February, but for now, folks have the following information if interested in sponsoring the event, which guarantees a table/tickets.