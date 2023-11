(Shoshoni, WY) – There is currently an outage in the Shoshoni area that is affecting approximately 554 Rocky Mountain Power customers.

The outage was first reported at 11:12 AM, and was caused by a damaged line.

Crews have been notified and are currently addressing the situation.

Estimated restoration time is 2:30 PM today.

For up to date information on the outage, click here.