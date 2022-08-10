CWC Volleyball’s preseason will see quality opponents

Press Release by Central Wyoming College Athletics

Rustler Volleyball will battle five D2 in their pre-season slate. It starts this weekend on the road in Denver against Regis University on Thursday. Friday, they match up with Colorado School of Mines and Colorado Christian. Saturday is the Crossover tournament in Loveland, Colorado.

Darshaya Gallard enters her sixth season as the head coach and is coming off the most successful season in CWC volleyball history. She has 19 girls on the team that are all battling for spots…“I do want to see a little more competition on the court than what I’ve been seeing this week. I think once we start playing, they will realize who’s starting and who’s not, there will be more fight in practice. Every position is up for grabs. Right now I can barely get kids to say “MINE” to pass the ball, so it’s definitely growing pains, but we’ll get there.” Gallard said.

Volleyball plays more scrimmages next weekend before the regular season starts on August 26th and 27th with a trip to Fort Meyers, Florida.