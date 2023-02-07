CWC is ready to train the next generation of farmers

The Central Wyoming College’s Alpine Science Institute, located near Lander, Wyoming is seeking aspiring small and mid-scale farmers to join our next Beginning Farmer training cohort starting on April 5, 2023.

Through generous grant funding from USDA-NIFA, USDA-FMPP and the LOR Foundation, CWC offers a comprehensive farmer training and farm incubator program with the goal of increasing the number of economically and environmentally sustainable farm businesses in our region. Supporting the growing farm-to-table movement, the program provides small-scale agropreneurs with the knowledge and skills to start and successfully operate their own independent farm business.

Crop production training focuses on growing in high-elevation, short-growing season environments utilizing regenerative farming practices. Key components of the practicum concentrate on the history of agriculture in the US, traditional knowledge and indigenous practices. The Crop Production Practicum is offered from May through September each year.

The business of farming is taught through a comprehensive farm business course where participants create their own farm business plan. This course is offered during the fall each year.

The farm incubator provides 1/8 acre plots, access to water, equipment and mentoring to support beginning farm entrepreneurs.

***Scholarships available for the 2023 program. Scholarships cover program costs and fees (housing excluded).***

Housing is available on a first-come, first-served basis for the duration of the six-month training program. Students have access to the shower house, laundry and shared kitchen. Housing is also available for incubator farmers. To apply for housing, click here.

Through our comprehensive farmer training program, participants can earn a certificate or AAS degree in Regenerative Small Scale Farming. Crop Production Practicums I, II, and II provide hands-on technical training in the 1/2 acre education farm plot, composting area, orchard, high tunnel hoop house, perennial garden plots and vegetable processing and packaging facility. Students learn the business of farming through the Small Scale Farm Planning and Management course. Each student completing the program with a farm business plan is ready to launch their own independent farm business on our incubator farm or their own farmland.

“I’ve learned so much during this program, and really appreciated getting to be part of the growing season from start to finish, learning about soil health and various plants and pollinators all while getting to be surrounded by interesting, smart and thoughtful people. The community I’ve gained through this program has absolutely been my favorite part!” – 2022 Participant

More detailed information about the courses and available training options can be found here.

***We recognize prospective students have different training needs depending on their individual goals. We can customize training options to meet those goals.***

Participants are expected to have a positive attitude, strong work ethic, be a part of a team, lift in excess of 50 lbs and work in all types of weather.

Prospective students must contact an advisor to discuss program requirements and financial aid applications, review transcripts and register for classes. Please call (307) 332-3394 or email [email protected] to schedule an appointment.

For the complete Story Map for the Regenerative Farming Program, click here.