CWC Board of Trustees to meet on July 19

(Riverton, WY) – The next regular meeting of the Central Wyoming College Board of Trustees will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in the Hirschfield Meeting Room (ITECC 116) of the Intertribal Center on the Central Wyoming College campus and by

Zoom video teleconference.

To join the ZOOM meeting use this link: https://cwc-edu.zoom.us/j/3078552162

Please mute your microphone when joining the meeting.

For audio only using a telephone: 408.638.0968 meeting ID: 307 855 2162#

NOTE: Visitors are asked to please avoid talking during the meeting, unless recognized by the Board Chair.

AGENDA

I. CALL TO ORDER – 6:30 p.m.

II. EXECUTIVE SESSION (if needed)

III. WELCOME AND INTRODUCTION OF GUESTS

IV. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

V. STUDENT, EMPLOYEE ASSOCIATION, WYOMING PBS, AND CWC FOUNDATION REPORTS

A. Student Senate

B. Professional Personnel Association

C. Classified Staff Association

D. The Faculty

E. Wyoming PBS

F. CWC Foundation

VI. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of Minutes – June 20, 2023

B. Acceptance of Bills – June 2023

C. Board Travel Budget

VII. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. Public Hearing – FY 24 Budget

B. Approval of FY 24 Budget (second and final reading)

VIII. NEW BUSINESS

A. FY23 Increased Budget Authority for Fund 11

B. Personnel

Other Personnel Actions (as needed) Human Resources Report

IX. ACCEPTANCE OF MONITORING REPORT

Student Success – Dr. Cory Daly, Vice President for Student Affairs

X. REPORTS

President’s Report

XI. NEXT REGULAR MEETING/SUGGESTED AGENDA ITEMS/ADDITIONAL TRUSTEE COMMENTS AND/OR REPORTS ON ADVANCEMENT IN THE COMMUNITY

A. CWC Foundation

B. Association of Community College Trustees

C. Wyoming Association of Community College Trustees

D. Wyoming Community College Commission (WCCC)

E. CWC BOCHES

F. Teton County BOCES

G. Attendance at College Events

H. Other Engagement with Community to Advance College

XII. ADJOURNMENT: BOARD EVALUATION OF MEETING