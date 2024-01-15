More

    CWC Board of Trustees to meet on Jan. 17

    Amanda Fehring
    Amanda Fehring
    (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

    (Riverton, WY) – The next regular meeting of the Central Wyoming College Board of Trustees will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, in the Hirschfield Meeting Room (ITECC 116) of the Intertribal Center on the Central Wyoming College campus and by Zoom video.

    The 7:30 p.m. meeting will be preceded by a 5:30 p.m. community dialogue dinner with local tribal leaders and organizations in ITECC 115 of the Intertribal Center.

    To join the ZOOM meeting, use this link. For audio only using a telephone: 408.638.0968 meeting ID: 307 855 2162# For community members on ZOOM who wish to comment, please use this link.

    Advertisement

    NOTE: Visitors are asked to please avoid talking during the meeting, unless recognized by the Board Chair.

    AGENDA
    I. CALL TO ORDER – 7:30 p.m.

    II. EXECUTIVE SESSION (if needed)

    III. WELCOME AND INTRODUCTION OF GUESTS

    Advertisement

    IV. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

    V. STUDENT, EMPLOYEE ASSOCIATION, WYOMING PBS, AND CWC FOUNDATION REPORTS
    A. Student Senate
    B. Professional Personnel Association
    C. Classified Staff Association
    D. The Faculty
    E. Wyoming PBS
    F. CWC Foundation

    VI. CONSENT AGENDA
    A. Approval of Minutes – December 13, 2023, Regular Meeting
    B. Acceptance of Bills – December 2023
    C. Board Travel Budget

    Advertisement

    VII. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

    VIII. NEW BUSINESS
    A. 2024-25 Board Calendar
    B. Personnel
    1. Other Personnel Actions (as needed)
    2. Human Resources Report

    IX. REPORTS
    President’s Report

    Advertisement

    X. NEXT REGULAR MEETING/SUGGESTED AGENDA ITEMS/ADDITIONAL TRUSTEE COMMENTS AND/OR REPORTS ON ADVANCEMENT IN THE COMMUNITY
    A. CWC Foundation
    B. Association of Community College Trustees
    C. Wyoming Association of Community College Trustees
    D. Wyoming Community College Commission (WCCC)
    E. CWC BOCHES
    F. Teton County BOCES
    G. Attendance at College Events
    H. Other Engagement with Community to Advance College

    XI. ADJOURNMENT: BOARD EVALUATION OF MEETING

    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.