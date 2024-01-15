CWC Board of Trustees to meet on Jan. 17

(Riverton, WY) – The next regular meeting of the Central Wyoming College Board of Trustees will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, in the Hirschfield Meeting Room (ITECC 116) of the Intertribal Center on the Central Wyoming College campus and by Zoom video.

The 7:30 p.m. meeting will be preceded by a 5:30 p.m. community dialogue dinner with local tribal leaders and organizations in ITECC 115 of the Intertribal Center.

To join the ZOOM meeting, use this link. For audio only using a telephone: 408.638.0968 meeting ID: 307 855 2162# For community members on ZOOM who wish to comment, please use this link.

NOTE: Visitors are asked to please avoid talking during the meeting, unless recognized by the Board Chair.

AGENDA

I. CALL TO ORDER – 7:30 p.m.

II. EXECUTIVE SESSION (if needed)

III. WELCOME AND INTRODUCTION OF GUESTS

IV. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

V. STUDENT, EMPLOYEE ASSOCIATION, WYOMING PBS, AND CWC FOUNDATION REPORTS

A. Student Senate

B. Professional Personnel Association

C. Classified Staff Association

D. The Faculty

E. Wyoming PBS

F. CWC Foundation

VI. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of Minutes – December 13, 2023, Regular Meeting

B. Acceptance of Bills – December 2023

C. Board Travel Budget

VII. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

VIII. NEW BUSINESS

A. 2024-25 Board Calendar

B. Personnel

1. Other Personnel Actions (as needed)

2. Human Resources Report

IX. REPORTS

President’s Report

X. NEXT REGULAR MEETING/SUGGESTED AGENDA ITEMS/ADDITIONAL TRUSTEE COMMENTS AND/OR REPORTS ON ADVANCEMENT IN THE COMMUNITY

A. CWC Foundation

B. Association of Community College Trustees

C. Wyoming Association of Community College Trustees

D. Wyoming Community College Commission (WCCC)

E. CWC BOCHES

F. Teton County BOCES

G. Attendance at College Events

H. Other Engagement with Community to Advance College

XI. ADJOURNMENT: BOARD EVALUATION OF MEETING