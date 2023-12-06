County 10 Sports Podcast: Lander basketball gets ready for the season

(Lander, WY) – The 2023 Wyoming high school basketball season starts Thursday. Lander basketball will look to make it back to state after both teams missed out a season ago.

The Lady Tigers will be under new head coach, Drew Powell is comes from the boys’ teams. Lander Boys will be led by head coach Stu Mullins who is in his seventh season. Both teams are looking forward to the new year!

The County 10 Sports podcast features both head coaches. We discussed what the team did in the offseason. What the team looks like entering the new year, and learn about each team. Lander basketball starts their season against Powell at 6 and 7:30. County 10 will cover the game on KOVE 1330 A.M, 107.7 F.M., and on YouTube

