Fremont County Radio Stations dominate awards at Broadcasters’ Association Convention

(Fremont County, WY) – Fremont County was well represented at the annual convention of the Wyoming Association of Broadcasters this past weekend in Cody.

County 10, owner for less than a year of 97.5 KDLY and KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM in Lander along with 105.1 Jack FM (KTUG) in Riverton, walked away with awards in five categories, including Best Radio Show for KOVE’s “Lander Biz Show” produced with the Lander Chamber.

WyoToday Media and the Wind River Radio Network have, for the last several years, taken top honors in multiple categories. They continued the tradition by bringing home seven awards including Station of the Year for KTAK.

Advertisement

All awards for both local groups were in the Small/Medium Market Category.

“It was an honor to see our team recognized for their hard work over the last year. We have a lot coming up for the stations in the next few months, but taking a day to look back on the last year was a really nice reminder of why we do what we do,” said Will Hill, County 10’s Owner. “It was also amazing to see how well Fremont County does as a whole. There’s a lot of good happening locally!”

In addition to the awards ceremony, two Wyoming Sportscasters were inducted into the WAB Hall of Fame. Gene “Gabby” Barrus a pioneer in Wyoming sports radio from Park County and Tim Ray, well-known for his time calling UW games on KTWO radio and television, among other accomplishments.

Barrus often visited Lander to watch basketball games in the late 60’s and early 70’s when his son Jim Barrus was an Assistant Coach with the well-known Bob Carey. The presentation at the convention credited Gabby with helping local Ernie Over, former County 10 reporter, now reporter and broadcaster at WyoToday Media, get his start in radio. Gabby died in 1998 and was honored posthumously.

The Convention was well-attended by Broadcasters from all over the state for awards, networking, training, and updates on items such as Federal regulation changes.