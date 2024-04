(Riverton, WY) – Jeanna Stewart, Stephanie Ghormley, Amanda Wilczewski, and Hope Clark joined us to discuss the upcoming Riverton Community Baby Shower. The 5th annual event is set for April 13th 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Heritage Hall in the Fremont County Fairgrounds.

To hear more about this year’s event, its history and how you can get involved, check out the full podcast in the player below or searching for the County 10 Podcast anywhere you listen to podcasts!