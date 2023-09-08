County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – September 8, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department.

The County 10 Law Enforcement Log includes arrests, citations and other notable calls from the Riverton Police Department.

Questions or comments about the reports should be addressed with the appropriate agency.

Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.

Social media comments have been disabled for all Law Enforcement Log posts.

“No Arrests Reported” indicates a media report was issued for the specific law agency, but no arrests occurred.

“No Arrest Report Available” indicates that the law agency did not issue a media report that day.

Common Arrest Report abbreviations: FCSO – Fremont County Sheriff’s Office; RPD – Riverton Police Department; LPD – Lander Police Department; DUI – Driving Under the Influence; DWUI – Driving While Under the Influence; MIP – Minor in Possession; MUI – Minor Under the Influence; D(W)US – Driving (While) Under Suspension; REDDI – Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately; RP – Reporting Party, UTL – Unable To Locate

Riverton Police Department Arrests:

Juvenile male, 17, Trespassing, Available Narrative: “Officers located the 17 yoa male nearby and when they attempted to talk with him he fled into an area marked no trespassing. He was then arrested for Trespassing and transported to the hospital for further evaluation and was later released to a responsible adult.”

Blackburn, Annamae, 18, Arapahoe, MUI, Available Narrative: “After on scene investigation officers arrested Annamae Blackburn, 18 yoa from Arapaho for MUI with a BAC of .245 and cited a 17yoa Riverton girl for MUI with a BAC of .015 and gave her a courtesy ride home.”

Black, Tearany, 18, Riverton, Fremont County Warrant, Available Narrative: Present at the above scene.

Riverton Police Department Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Assault Simple: Homestead Ave., 9:20 AM, Available Narrative: Victim told staff she was assaulted by a family member yesterday – “Although the 81 yoa lady had told staff about the incident, she did not want to talk to the police about it.”

Trespassing: N Federal Blvd., 9:28 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised there was a group of about seven subjects near the delivery door refusing to leave – Subjects were moved along without incident.

Sexual Assault: Riverton area, 9:50 AM, Available Narrative: Happened in 2022 – Forwarded to Investigations

Loitering: S Broadway Ave., 10:59 AM, Available Narrative: Subject passed out on sidewalk – 58 yoa male was moved along

Disorderly: E Main St., 3:28 PM, Available Narrative: Male subject was screaming at the employees and is now yelling at the construction workers – Unable to locate

Suspicious Person/Circumstances: E Fremont Ave., 7:15 PM, Available Narrative: 6-8 young people; one has a bat, one has a whip – Unable to locate

Code Violation: E Fremont Ave., 10:31 PM, Available Narrative: Group of people on the bike path with a fire going – Fire was put out and subjects were advised