County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – October 9/10, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Bell, Jaysen, 19, Riverton, Possession of Methamphetamine, Available Narrative: RP advised they saw the subject jumping fences and trying to get in houses; “Police located Jaysen Bell, 19 yoa from Riverton in the area who matched the given description and he was subsequently arrested for possession of methamphetamine”

Flood, Cisco, 38, Riverton, Trespassing, County Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised subject was trespassed from area; “Officers made contact with Cisco Flood, 38 yoa from Riverton and arrested him for trespassing and he also had an active Fremont County arrest warrant”

Frazier, Michael, 57, Riverton, DWUI, Available Narrative: “Michael Frazier, 57 yoa from Riverton was contacted while in control of the described vehicle and displayed signs of intoxication. After failing the field sobriety tests he was arrested for DWUI”

Brown, Vincent, 45, Arapahoe, County Warrant, Littering Citation, Available Narrative: RP advised subject was in a dumpster throwing trash around; “Vincent Brown, 45 yoa from Arapahoe, was in the dumpster throwing things out when officers arrived. When asked he said he was looking for something to sell. He was arrested on an active Fremont County warrant and was also cited for littering”

Golston, Chadrick, 42, Lander, DWUI, Available Narrative: RP advised subject was swerving all over the road; “Officers located the REDDI vehicle and after observing traffic violations pulled it over. The driver exhibited signs of intoxication and then failed field sobriety tests. Chadrick Golston, 42 yoa from Lander was arrested for DWUI”

Arthur, Jonathan, 33, Riverton, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: Subject turned themselves in

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Trespassing: N Federal Blvd., 11:13 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised the subject switching price tags in the store to pay reduced prices; “Officers located the 68 yoa male and issued him a No Trespass notice for the involved business”

Vagrancy: E Pershing Ave., 5:28 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised subjects were setting up a tent near a business; subjects moved along

Intoxication: E Park Ave., 10:50 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised the subject was lying on the sidewalk, not moving; “Jeremy Beevers, 45 yoa from Riverton was cited for Public Intoxication”

Trespassing: N Federal Blvd., 12:43 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of 3-4 subjects on the side of the building; “No Trespass notices were issued to three individuals and they were moved along”

Theft: N Federal Blvd., 3:03 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised they watched security footage of subject stealing items; “Officers reviewed tapes and consulted with store security personnel in regards to a theft which occurred on 9/29/23. Beatrice Monroe, 48 yoa from Riverton, who is currently in the Fremont County Jail, was cited for shoplifting $188.76 worth of items from the store on North Federal Blvd.”

Loitering: E Main Street, 6:58 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a group of intoxicated people that was getting larger; subjects were moved along

Trespassing: S Federal Blvd., 10:00 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised they had run the subject off a several times; “A 36 yoa male was contacted and issued a No Trespass notice for the involved business”

Vicious Animal: E Roosevelt Ave., 10:11 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised that a vicious dog had killed chickens on his neighbor’s property; “Involvements show that a Gary Boyle, 33 yoa from Riverton was cited and released for Vicious animal but there is no narration on the report with any further details”

Suspicious Circumstance: W Main Street, 5:29 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised thye found broken glass in front of a business; “a skylight window had been broken. A message was left with the business owner asking him to contact the police department”

Theft: N Federal Blvd., 6:12 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised that a 13 year old was stealing from their business; “The young man had been in the store several times in the last few days taking items and they wished him trespassed. The boy was taken to his parents and issued a no trespass notice for the involved business”

Intoxicated Driver: Major Ave., 2:27 AM, Available Narrative: “Involvements show a 16 yoa Riverton boy was arrested for DWUI but there is no narration with any details on this one yet”

Loitering: N Federal Blvd., 11:27 AM, Available Narrative: Subject was moved along

Fraud: W Main Street, 12:19 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised subject used counterfeit bills; “33 yoa male claimed to have “found” the two counterfeit bills in a local parking lot two days ago and didn’t know they were phony. He was identified and a report was taken documenting the incident”

Fire: S 12th East Street, 3:29 PM, Available Narrative: RPD assisted RFD for small tree/abandoned house fire