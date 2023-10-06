County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – October 6, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Sittingeagle, Riana, 44, Riverton, County Warrant, Available Narrative: “Officer on patrol recognized Riana Sittingeagle, 44 yoa from Riverton who he knew had an active Fremont County warrant and arrested her”

Headley, Joshua, 33, County Warrant, Available Narrative: “While transporting Riana Sittingeagle (R23-07733 above) to the Police Department the same officer saw and recognized Joshua Headley, 33 yoa transient and knew that he too had a Fremont County arrest warrant and he was also taken into custody”

Tyler, Emmanuel, 51, Fort Washakie, 3 City Warrants, Available Narrative: RPD advised subject was sleeping in her yard; “Officer contacted the sleeper and identified him as Emmanuel Tyler, 51 yoa from Fort Washakie. Mister Tyler had three active Riverton city warrants for which he was arrested”

Piper, Aloysius, 56, Ethete, Trespassing, 2 City Warrants, Available Narrative: “Aloysius Piper, 56 yoa from Ethete had been issued a no trespass notice for the business on a prior occasion and so he was arrested for Trespassing. In addition to the trespassing it was found that he also had two Riverton City warrants”

Evans, Sarah, 41, Riverton, Trespassing, City Warrant, Available Narrative: RPD advised subject was intoxicated and being disorderly with neighbors; “Officers located Sarah Evans, 41 yoa from Riverton and subsequently arrested her for Trespassing and an active Riverton City warrant”

Oldman, Craig, 37, Riverton, Damaging Property, 2 County Warrants, Available Narrative: RPD advised subject was trying to get into vehicles, was drunk and that they had to “take him to the ground” when he wouldn’t leave; “Craig Oldman, 37 yoa from Riverton was arrested for damaging property for having ripped the front license plate off of a vehicle parked in the lot and tipping over several planters. He also had two active Fremont County arrest warrants”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Suspicious Person: N Federal Blvd., 8:15 AM, Available Narrative: RPD advised subject stole some items; “A report was taken and the suspect has been identified. When next contacted he will be issued a no trespass notice for the involved business”

Loitering: N Federal Blvd., 11:14 PM, Available Narrative: RPD advised subject was bothering customers in the drive-through line; UTL

Suspicious Person: E Park Ave., 2:48 AM, Available Narrative: RPD advised subjects were trying to break into residence; “Residence was code 4 when officers arrived and it has been placed on extra patrol for the next two weeks”

Theft: West View Drive, 3:17 AM, Available Narrative: RPD advised they woke up and vehicle was missing; vehicle had spare keys in it and a rifle; “A stolen report was taken and shortly after the information was aired a Highway Patrol Trooper located the truck abandoned in a ditch at mile post 112 on Highway 789 south of town. The rifle has not been recovered”

Loitering: E Main Street, 4:16 AM, Available Narrative: RPD advised of two subjects sleeping in the lobby; subjects were moved along