County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – October 5, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Oldman, Jarilyn, 26, Riverton, City Warrant, No Narrative Available

Moss, Justin, 26, Ethete, County Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of secondhand account of subjects pushing each other; “Officers located the group and they claimed to have just been dancing. Routine checks for wants revealed a Fremont County warrant for Justin Moss, 26 yoa from Ethete and he was arrested”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: N Federal Blvd., 10:48 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised a theft from the store and that the subjects left and came back to steal more; “Activity was caught on security cameras and the RP did not realize the thefts were in progress at the time. A report was taken – Loss estimated at $150”

Theft: W Main Street, 3:06 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised subject attempted to steal a cart full of items; report pending with no arrests shown

Domestic Abuse: E Adams Ave., 8:13 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of two subjects fighting in the street; “Officers located a 32 yoa male who displayed an obvious bite mark in his cheek just below the eye. The female who had been involved was not located and a report was taken”

Loitering: 501 E Main Street, 2:43 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of subject sleeping by the postal lockers; subject was moved along