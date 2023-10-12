County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – October 12, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

RPD Arrests:

Fightingbear, Jeremiah, 24, Arapahoe, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject throwing rocks at a recycle truck; “Officers responded to the area and made contact with two individuals. One of them, Jermiah Fightingbear, 24 yoa from Arapahoe was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .368. The second individual, Shawn Antelope, 30 yoa from Ethete, was arrested on a Fremont County warrant and he was also charged with simple assault for having thrown rocks at the truck driver”

Antelope, Shawn, 30, Ethete, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject throwing rocks at a recycle truck; “Officers responded to the area and made contact with two individuals. One of them, Jermiah Fightingbear, 24 yoa from Arapahoe was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .368. The second individual, Shawn Antelope, 30 yoa from Ethete, was arrested on a Fremont County warrant and he was also charged with simple assault for having thrown rocks at the truck driver”

C’Bearing, Dudley, 37, Fort Washakie, Available Narrative: “DUDLEY C’BEARING, 37 yoa from Fort Washakie, presented himself at city hall and was found to be intoxicated. He was arrested with a BAC of .211”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Vandalism: Riverton City Park, 7:02 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of graffiti on the bandshell

Trespassing: N Federal Blvd., 9:28 AM, Available Narrative: RP requested to have an individual trespassed; report pending

Trespassing: E Monroe Ave., 9:30 AM, Available Narrative: RP requested to have three individuals trespassed; report pending

Agency Assist: Blackfoot Ave., 12:53 PM, Available Narrative: Assisted WRPD with detained juvenile

Trespassing: E Main Street, 2:47 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject causing qa disturbance and refusing to leave; 33 year old male was later contacted

Animal Problem: Kinnikinnick Drive, 3:38 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised their cat was shot with a pellet gun while outside; report pending

PD Accident: N Federal Blvd., 4:52 PM, Available Narrative: “Vehicle #1, a white 2004 Dodge truck pulled out of a business entrance onto North Federal blvd and struck a north bound 2011 Chevrolet Cruz. Driver #1, Gerald Knight, 84 yoa from Riverton was cited for Failure to yield when entering a roadway. No injuries”

MIP/MUI: Rose Lane, 10:05 PM, Available Narrative: “man & woman, woman telling him to leave her alone. followed her into smoking area, screaming, outside in smoking area, m big blk jacket, umbrella blk/blu, cannot see f, got violent with veh & kicking building. Officers contacted the two and cited Jude Eppler, 19 yoa from Riverton and Miracle Spoonhunter,18 yoa from Riverton for MUI and then gave them a ride to their residence”