County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – October 11, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Harris, Hauser, 36, Riverton, Criminal Trespass, Available Narrative: “The front door had been kicked in on the abandoned trailer home and officers found Hauser Harris, 36 yoa from Riverton sleeping inside and arrested him for criminal trespass”

Monroe, Charlene, 35, Riverton, 5 City Warrants, Available Narrative: RP advised a subject was passed out and rolling around in front of her house; “Responding officer found Charlene Monroe, 35 yoa from Riverton intoxicated. Routine checks for wants found that she had five Riverton City Court warrants and she was arrested for those”

Bell, Maurice, 39, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised a man with no clothes on was walking in between two businesses, “Officers located Maurice Bell, 39 yoa from Riverton who did indeed match the given description and arrested him for Public Intoxication”

Posey, Shyanne, 32, Ethete, County Warrant Possession of Methamphetamine, Available Narrative: RP advised a female subject walked into their house; Officers contacted Shyanne Posey, 32 yoa from Ethete and found that there was an active Fremont County warrant for her arrest. As she was being taken into custody on the warrant she was found to be in possession of two syringes which tested positive for methamphetamine and she was also charged for that”

Whiting-Piapot, Naveda, 34, Riverton, Available Narrative: RP advised the subject was at her residence fighting her while children were in the house; “Officers determined that Naveda Whiting-Piapot, 34 yoa from Riverton had struck a 26 yoa female household member in the face and arrested him for Domestic Battery. He also had an active warrant for a previous battery incident”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Loitering: N Federal Blvd., 9:30 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised they asked he subject to leave but they refused; subject was moved along

Theft: S Federal Blvd., 2:31 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised a subject or subject stole the business manager’s laptop, phone and keys, and that another employee chased them away from the business; “There are lots of names in the involvements including a suspect but there are no arrests shown and there is no narration on this yet”

Suspicious Circumstance: Homestead Ave., 11:59 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised they “heard noises on back patio, music started playing in kitchen area then heard a door slam, think someone might be in building;” report pending

Suspicious Circumstance: E Park Ave., 2:48 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised someone tried to break into their home; “Report pending with an extra patrol note provided”

Suspicious Circumstance: E Adams Ave., 5:49 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised they were out of town but had reports of subjects going in and out of the property taking a TV and other item; “Report pending with no arrests shown”