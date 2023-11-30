County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – November 30, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

C’Bearing, Dudley, 37, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject passed out by a soda machine; “Dudley C’Bearing, 37 yoa from Fort Washakie was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .290”

Miller, Nora, 45, Riverton, City Warrant, Available Narrative: “Nora Miller, 45 yoa from Riverton was a passenger in a car which had been stopped for a traffic violation. Routine checks produced a Riverton City warrant for her arrest and she was taken into custody”

Spoonhunter, Dalen, 40, Ethete, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of two subjects arguing; “There is no narration on this yet but involvements show that a Dalen Spoonhunter, 40 yoa from Ethete was arrested on a Fremont County warrant for Failure to Appear”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

PD Accident: W Adams Ave., 1:07 PM, Available Narrative: “A maroon 2005 GMC truck was north bound on South 2nd West and slid through the stop sign at it’s intersection with West Adams and was struck by a red 1996 Jeep which was east bound on West Adams. Substantial damage to both vehicles with no injuries – A report was taken”

Reckless Endangering: Evelyn Circle, 7:32 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a disagreement; “Apparently when the female subject did try to leave she got into a car driven by a third individual and when they started to drive away, Jonathan Knight, 24 yoa from Riverton hopped into his truck and drove it into their car in an apparent attempt to stop them. Mister Knight was cited for Reckless Driving”

Animal Abuse: N 3rd Street East, 7:41 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a dog left in a vehicle covered in duct tape; “Responding officer contacted the dog’s owner, Larry Wallace, 75 yoa from Riverton and cited him for Animal Abuse. The dog was taken to PAWS”