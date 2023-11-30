County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – November 29, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

RPD Arrests:

Sunrhodes, Morry, 35, St. Stephens, 3 City Warrants, Available Narrative: RP advised of an intoxicated subject laying on the sidewalk; “Morry Sunrhodes, 35 yoa from Saint Stephens was found as described and found to have 3 Riverton City warrants for which he was arrested”

Mascarenaz, Yvette, 37, Riverton, County Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of bar fight between two subjects; “The fight, while loud, was only verbal. Routine checks on the two involved produced an active Fremont County warrant for Yvette Mascarenaz, 37 yoa from Riverton and she was arrested”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

PD Accident: N Federal Blvd., 9:14 AM, Available Narrative: two vehicle crash, no injuries

PD Accident: N Federal Blvd., 12:08 PM, Available Narrative: two vehicle crash with road blockage, no injuries

PD Accident: West Main Street, 2:44 PM, Available Narrative: two vehicle crash with road blockage, no injuries

PD Accident: N 1st Street, 2:51 PM, Available Narrative: officer located the accident while responding to another accident

Assault: E Fremont Ave., 3:06 PM, Available Narrative: “24 yoa male had injuries to his face which he said had occurred the night before when he had “Defended his sister’s honor” but did not want to talk about it further. He refused an offer of an ambulance and the officer gave him a courtesy ride to the hospital”

PD Accident: Hill Street, 4:33 PM, Available Narrative: two vehicle crash, no injuries

Warrant Arrest: Blackfoot Ave., 7:03 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of two subjects breaking into a house; “Responding officers located two females who had entered the house and found that they lived there. However it was also determined that they had reportedly been involved in an incident earlier in Hudson (See FCSO #23-06353) and a County Deputy who was on scene as back up took both of them into custody”

Welfare Check: W Main Street, 9:00 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject laying on the bike path; “Officers located the 46 yoa lady as described and found that although she had two Riverton City warrants she also had serious signs of hypothermia and transported her in a police car to the hospital. The warrants will be served later”