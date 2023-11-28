County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – November 28, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Ridgely, Myra, 72, Ethete, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: None

Spotted Elk, Veronica, 41, Ethete, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: None

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Trespassing: W Main Street, 6:28 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of subject passed out in the bathroom; “40 yoa lady was issued a No Trespass notice for the business and given a courtesy ride to the hospital as the ambulance was busy”

PI Accident: E Main Street, 10:00 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject laying in the road after a vehicle vs pedestrian incident; “20 yoa female claimed to have been “run over” by a white SUV. She was transported to the hospital by EMS and the folks there were unable to find any injuries on her”

Disorderly: N Broadway Ave., 1:13 AM, Available Narrative: “While conducting a bar check an RPD officer observed Regina Odom, 34 yoa from Riverton arguing with another individual and advised her to settle down. A short while later the officer saw her strike the 24 yoa male in the face and she was subsequently cited for Simple Assault”